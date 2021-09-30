Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $311.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a PE ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.05. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $153.86 and a 12 month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

