Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Invesco worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $47,263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco by 595.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 1,377,767 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invesco by 222.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,125,000 after buying an additional 1,261,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Invesco by 67.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

