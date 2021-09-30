Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,220 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after purchasing an additional 530,600 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares during the period. Finally, Oakmont Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,740,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.