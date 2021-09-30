Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Life Storage worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

