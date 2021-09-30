Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 62,920 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.