Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $7,143,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.31. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

