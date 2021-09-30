3,155 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,760. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $178.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $180.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.80.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

