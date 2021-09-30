First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $46.42 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

