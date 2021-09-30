ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ASML were worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $750.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $814.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.54. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

