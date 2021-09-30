Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Trading Up 4.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $175.63 and last traded at $174.71. 697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 202,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

CNXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day moving average of $157.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,433,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,447,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,625,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

