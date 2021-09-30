Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,291 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after purchasing an additional 135,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE opened at $135.22 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.