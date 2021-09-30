OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $94,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.53 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

