Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 18,550 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $91,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $253.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

