Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth approximately $12,989,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth about $1,618,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter valued at $1,767,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $876.15 million, a PE ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

