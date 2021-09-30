Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 716,078 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

