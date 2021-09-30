Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.26. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of AWI opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.