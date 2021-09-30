Christine Battist Buys 700 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Christine Battist acquired 700 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $17,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $565.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

