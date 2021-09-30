Christine Battist Buys 700 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Christine Battist acquired 700 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $17,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $565.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
