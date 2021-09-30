AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.20. AdvanSix posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.