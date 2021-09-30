James J. Marino Purchases 5,952 Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Director James J. Marino acquired 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

