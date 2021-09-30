Xiaoqun Clever Purchases 1,000 Shares of BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) insider Xiaoqun Clever acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$37.95 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of A$37,950.00 ($27,107.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $2.7356 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

