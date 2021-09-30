-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of GNLN opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

