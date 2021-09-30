Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 132.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Equitable worth $88,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.