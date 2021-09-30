First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $87,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 95.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 223,507 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,055,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 234,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

