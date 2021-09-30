Mutual Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $567.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.75. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $328.56 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

