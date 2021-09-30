Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

