Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMBS opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

