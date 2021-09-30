Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 389.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

