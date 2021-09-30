15,400 Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

