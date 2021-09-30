Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

VIV opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

