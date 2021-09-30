Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.2% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $393,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

