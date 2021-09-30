Xponance Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GH stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.35. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.