Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

