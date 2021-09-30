Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $261,000 in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $19,205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

