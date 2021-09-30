Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gravity by 2,055.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in Gravity by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

GRVY stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $239.90. The firm has a market cap of $624.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.