Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

NYSE:SPG opened at $133.85 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

