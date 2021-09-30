Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

