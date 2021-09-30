Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $49,000 Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 396.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $52.42.

