XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.27.

XPO opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 86.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after buying an additional 80,718 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $857,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

