Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

