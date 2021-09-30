Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

