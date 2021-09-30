17,501 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

