Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,669 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $715.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

