Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $4,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $733.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $770.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

