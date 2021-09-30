Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VERU. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 161,722 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Veru by 5.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $680.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.15 and a beta of 0.63. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

