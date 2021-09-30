Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $139,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.