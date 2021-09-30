Guy M. Arnold Purchases 2,000 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Guy M. Arnold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.87 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $143.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
About StoneCastle Financial
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
