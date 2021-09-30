Guy M. Arnold Purchases 2,000 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Guy M. Arnold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.87 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $143.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

