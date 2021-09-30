Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -125.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

