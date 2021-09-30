Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00.

NYSE AYX opened at $71.65 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $22,947,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.