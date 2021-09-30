Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

VTHR opened at $200.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $147.90 and a 12-month high of $209.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

