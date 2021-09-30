Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 565,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

